In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Lectro C5X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs C5X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|C5x
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 41,999
|Range
|75.0
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|0.21 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours