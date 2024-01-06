In 2024 BGauss A2 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 BGauss A2 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at 63,500 (last recorded price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Optima Li has a range of up to 65 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less