In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
A2 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|75.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-