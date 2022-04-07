HT Auto
A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6
₹60,310*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49976,850
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49963,750
RTO
05,406
Insurance
05,789
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1281,651

