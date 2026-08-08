In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
A2 vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|75.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-