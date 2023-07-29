In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
A2 vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Passion pro
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|75.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-