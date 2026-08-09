In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
A2 vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|75.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-