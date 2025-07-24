In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
A2 vs HF Deluxe Comparison