In 2026 BGauss A2 or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
A2 vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Destini 125
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 80,450
|Range
|75.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-