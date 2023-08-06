In 2024 BGauss A2 or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 BGauss A2 or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Soul Price starts at 52,861 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Soul has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less