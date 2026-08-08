In 2026 BGauss A2 or Fidato Evtech Cutie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75.0 and the Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours.
A2 vs Cutie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A2
|Cutie
|Brand
|BGauss
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 52,499
|₹ 70,300
|Range
|75.0
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|22.3 AH
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.