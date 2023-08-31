In 2024 BGauss A2 or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 BGauss A2 or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Derby Price starts at 46,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Derby has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. Evolet offers the Derby in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less