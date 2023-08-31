In 2024 BGauss A2 or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BGauss A2 or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. A2 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. ...Read More Read Less