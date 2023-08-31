Saved Articles

BGauss A2 vs EMotorad EMX

In 2024 BGauss A2 or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive, Hub Motor
Battery Ip Rating
65-
Range
75 km/charge45+ km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,49954,999
Ex-Showroom Price
52,49954,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1281,182

