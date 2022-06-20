In 2024 BGauss A2 or EeVe Eeve Ahava choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 BGauss A2 or EeVe Eeve Ahava choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BGauss A2 Price starts at 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Eeve Ahava Price starts at 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of A2 up to 75 km/charge and the Eeve Ahava has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. EeVe offers the Eeve Ahava in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less