In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Gracy
|Brand
|Benling India
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|8-10 Hours