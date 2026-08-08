In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Eeva Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Eeva
|Brand
|Benling India
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|80-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-