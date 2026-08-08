In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Benling India
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|60 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|5-8 Hrs.