In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo T3 Price starts at 56,880 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Benling Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo T3 has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours.
Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo T3 in 4 colours.
