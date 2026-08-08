In 2026 Benling India Kriti or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Kriti vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-