In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Benling India
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|60 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|4-7 Hrs.