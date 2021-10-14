In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Benling Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours.
Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
