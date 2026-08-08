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Benling India Kriti vs Trinity Motors Amigo

In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Trinity Motors Amigo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (last recorded price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Amigo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kriti Amigo
BrandBenling IndiaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 64,151₹ 74,999
Range60 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours3 Hrs.

Filters
Kriti
Benling India Kriti
STD
₹64,151*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Amigo
Trinity Motors Amigo
Basic
₹74,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
1775 mm1800 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg55 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1100 mm1050 mm
Width
740 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1s-
Range
60 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
8 Degree10 Degree
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart Breakdown Maintenance System, Smart Parking Assistance-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours3 Hrs.
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,65778,681
Ex-Showroom Price
64,15174,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5063,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4541,691

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