In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Price starts at 57,423 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Techo Electra Raptor has a range of up to 90 - 100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less