Benling India Benling Kriti vs SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE

In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Benling Kriti
Benling India Benling Kriti
Kriti LA
₹56,940*
*Ex-showroom price
SVITCH MXE
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE
MXE STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,94047,000
Ex-Showroom Price
56,94047,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,010

    Latest News

    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
    Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
    20 Oct 2023
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
    Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
    30 Jul 2023
