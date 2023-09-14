Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBenling Kriti vs Freedum

Benling India Benling Kriti vs Okaya EV Freedum

In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Benling Kriti
Benling India Benling Kriti
Kriti LA
₹56,940*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Freedum
Okaya EV Freedum
Li
₹74,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,94083,998
Ex-Showroom Price
56,94074,900
RTO
00
Insurance
05,558
Accessories Charges
03,540
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,805

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
    14 Sept 2023
    Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
    Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
    30 Jul 2023
    Okaya EV Faast F4 in green shade. The electric scooter is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,13,999
    This EV manufacturer is offering chance to win Thailand trip for potential buyer
    12 Apr 2023
    The Freedum e-scooter has been made available in both Lithium-Ion and Lead-Acid options.
    Okaya Freedum low-speed electric scooter launched at 69,900
    16 Sept 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     