In 2026 Benling India Kriti or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Benling India
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|60 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|3-4 Hours (100%)