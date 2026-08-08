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Benling India Kriti vs Kinetic Green e-Luna

In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs e-Luna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kriti E-luna
BrandBenling IndiaKinetic Green
Price₹ 64,151₹ 69,990
Range60 km/charge110-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh2 kWh
Charging Time4 Hours4 Hours

Filters
Kriti
Benling India Kriti
STD
₹64,151*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X2
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Kriti Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
1775 mm1985 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg96 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1100 mm1036 mm
Width
740 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1s-
Range
60 km110 km
Max Speed
25 kmph50 kmph
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
TelescopicDual, Hydraulic Damper with Spring
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
8 Degree7 Degrees
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart Breakdown Maintenance System, Smart Parking Assistance-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours4 Hours
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,65794,525
Ex-Showroom Price
64,15169,990
RTO
05,599
Insurance
3,50618,936
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4542,031

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