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HomeCompare BikesKriti vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024]

Benling India Kriti vs Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024]

In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kriti Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
BrandBenling IndiaJitendra
Price₹ 64,151₹ 69,149
Range60 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh1.24 kWh
Charging Time4 Hours4-4.5 Hrs.

Filters
Kriti
Benling India Kriti
STD
₹64,151*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
JMT Classic City [2022-2024]
Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024]
48V
₹69,149*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benling India Kriti Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Side Indicator View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Headlight View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1775 mm1730 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg67 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1100 mm1300 mm
Width
740 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1s-
Range
60 km50-55 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
8 Degree3-4 Degree
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Smart Breakdown Maintenance System, Smart Parking AssistanceDetachable battery, Find my Scooter
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours4-4.5 Hrs.
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh1.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,65772,737
Ex-Showroom Price
64,15169,149
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5063,588
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4541,563

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