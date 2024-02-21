In 2026 Benling India Kriti or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|S1
|Brand
|Benling India
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-