In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Kriti vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Xblade
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-