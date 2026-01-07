In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Kriti vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Dio
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-