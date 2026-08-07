hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesKriti vs Muv-E

Benling India Kriti vs Hero Lectro Muv-E

In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Hero Lectro Muv-E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro Muv-E Price starts at Rs. 61,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Muv-E has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Muv-E Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kriti Muv-e
BrandBenling IndiaHero Lectro
Price₹ 64,151₹ 61,999
Range60 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.34 kWh14.5 Ah
Charging Time4 Hours4-5 Hrs.

Filters
Kriti
Benling India Kriti
STD
₹64,151*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Muv-E
Hero Lectro Muv-E
STD
₹61,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Benling India Kriti Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1775 mm-
Kerb Weight
66 kg-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
740 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-26x2.125 R-4125, Rear :-26x2.125 R-4125
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1s-
Range
60 km60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Continious Power
1200-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Smart Breakdown Maintenance System, Smart Parking AssistanceThrottle Grip - Grip Throttle - W / Key Lock 81X_Wuxing, Sensor Type - Pas Sensor DH-12 Magnet _RBW_5GS, Front Fork - Suspension Fork, Suspension Fork Decals Type - Water Decal, Head Set - Headset thredless 44x130 seftylock bk, Stand - Center Kick Stand (Vj-24) Alloy Adjustab, Detachable battery for Convience, Key Ignition for Extra Protection
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesKM DISPLAY -S2
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours4-5 Hrs.
Battery Capacity
1.34 kWh14.5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,65765,470
Ex-Showroom Price
64,15161,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5063,471
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4541,407

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe uses a dual-motor electric powertrain with 544 bhp and an 800-volt battery system.
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe unveiled with 544 bhp and over 800 km range
7 Aug 2026
India’s auto retail market posted a record July in 2026 as alternative fuels closed in on petrol in passenger vehicles.
Alternative-fuel cars close in on petrol amid E20 concerns
7 Aug 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS gets a new 165cc engine, Intelligent Throttle, ride modes and a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S and N160 SS launched starting at 1.33 lakh
7 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers