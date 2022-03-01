In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Eddy has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Eddy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Eddy
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 72,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|1.54 Kwh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|4-5 Hrs.