In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Kriti vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-