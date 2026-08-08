In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours. Kriti has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Kriti vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 59,489
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-