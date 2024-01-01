Saved Articles

Benling India Benling Kriti vs Gowel ZX

In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Gowel ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Benling Kriti
Benling India Benling Kriti
Kriti LA
₹56,940*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless MotorBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge70 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
On-Road Price
56,94044,456
Ex-Showroom Price
56,94044,456
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
1,223955

    Latest News

    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R with 130 bhp to launch on 1st January
    27 Dec 2023
    The Winter Edition comes with few cosmetic changes as well as mechanical changes.
    2024 Kawasaki ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition unveiled. Check what's new
    16 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
    31 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy
    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy | All Things Auto
    20 Jun 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
