In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at Rs. 56,940 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours.
Benling Kriti vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling kriti
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Benling India
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 56,940
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|60 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.