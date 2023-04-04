HT Auto
Benling India Benling Kriti vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at Rs. 56,940 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours.
Benling Kriti vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling kriti Ryder supermax
BrandBenling IndiaGemopai
Price₹ 56,940₹ 79,999
Range60 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Benling Kriti
Benling India Benling Kriti
Kriti LA
₹56,940*
*Ex-showroom price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg80 kg
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown AssistanceE-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Carry Hook
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 20 Ah36 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,94083,893
Ex-Showroom Price
56,94079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,803

