In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Fidato Evtech Future 2020 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs Future 2020 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Future 2020
|Brand
|Benling India
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 70,300
|Range
|60 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|4-5 Hours