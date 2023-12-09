In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Detel EV Easy Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Detel EV Easy Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Detel EV Easy Plus Price starts at 39,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Easy Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours. Detel EV offers the Easy Plus in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less