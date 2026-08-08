In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Gracy i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Gracy i
|Brand
|Benling India
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 54,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
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