In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Benling India
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.