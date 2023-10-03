Saved Articles

Benling India Benling Icon vs YObykes Yo Edge

In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or YObykes Yo Edge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yo Edge
YObykes Yo Edge
Edge STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless MotorBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70-75 km/charge80 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47049,000
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47049,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,053

