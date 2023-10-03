In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or YObykes Yo Edge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or YObykes Yo Edge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Yo Edge has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less