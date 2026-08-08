In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Benling Icon vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|O3
|Brand
|Benling India
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
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