In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Smarty
|Brand
|Benling India
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.