In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Benling India
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.