In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Queen
|Brand
|Benling India
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.