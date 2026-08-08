In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Max
|Brand
|Benling India
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 68,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|26 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.