In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-