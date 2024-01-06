In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less