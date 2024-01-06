In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li Price starts at 50,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo Li has a range of up to 75.0 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less